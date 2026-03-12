US operation against Iran cost $11.3bn in six days

12 March 2026 14:08 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The military operation launched by the United States against Iran reportedly cost $11.3 billion over a six-day period, according to figures presented during a closed briefing for US senators by representatives of the Pentagon, AzerNEWS reports.

Chris Coons described the estimate as “roughly accurate”, while noting that the actual costs of the operation could be even higher than the disclosed amount.

According to Coons, the military campaign has been costing Washington more than $1.5 billion per day.

The operation is currently being financed using funds that were previously allocated by the US Congress to the Pentagon, while the White House has not yet submitted a formal request for additional funding.

Iraq has halted oil port operations following deadly attacks on two foreign oil tankers. Meanwhile, Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia are intercepting Iranian missiles and drones.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has outlined three conditions to end the war: recognition of Tehran's legitimate rights, payment of reparations, and firm international guarantees against future aggression.

US President Donald Trump has pledged to protect oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran has warned that the world should prepare for oil prices to reach $200 per barrel.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump commented on the operation during a campaign rally in Kentucky on March 11, claiming that the military objectives had already been achieved.

“You don't like to say you've won too soon. We've won,” Trump told supporters.

“It was all over in the first hour,” he added.

However, the US president indicated that military pressure on Iran could continue.

“We don't want to get out too quickly, do we? We have to get this done,” Trump stressed.