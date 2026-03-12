ITV responds to claims regarding Azerbaijan's entry and song for Eurovision 2026

12 March 2026 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The process of selecting Azerbaijan's representative for the Eurovision 2026 International Song Contest was carried out through a multi-stage and professional selection process.

This approach is consistent with the selection model that the delegation has been implementing continuously since 2023.

The Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (ITV) said this in an official statement, AzerNEWS reports.

A total of 100 applications were submitted during the selection stage, within which 186 songs were presented.

Of these songs, 107 were submitted by local authors and performers, while 79 were sent by foreign songwriters.

"From the initial stage of the selection process, JIVA's candidacy was considered separately by experts, and his success as the winner of the 2025 season of 'The Voice Azerbaijan' was also taken into account during the evaluation. This approach was justified by the fact that he has already proven himself on the professional stage, possesses strong live vocal abilities, and has accumulated years of stage experience.

Other applications were evaluated by a professional panel, and 18 candidates were selected and invited to the next stage. At this stage, live auditions and individual interviews were organized for them. The candidates' vocal abilities, stage presentation, artistic expression style, and potential appeal to an international audience were carefully assessed.

As a result of the auditions, two more candidates were selected, forming a final shortlist of three participants," the ITV statement said.

The statement also noted that the final decision was made based on the results of a specially formed focus group and expert opinions:

"One of the main criteria taken into consideration was the reintroduction of jury voting in the Eurovision semi-finals starting this year. In light of this change, strong live performance and stable vocal ability gained particular importance. Therefore, these criteria were treated as key priorities during the selection process.

From this perspective, JIVA's candidacy stood out more prominently, and she was selected as Azerbaijan's representative for 2026."

The ITV statement also reminded that in recent days various claims have circulated on social media regarding the song and its author, including suggestions that the piece was allegedly created using artificial intelligence.

The statement emphasized that these claims do not reflect reality in any way and sought to clarify the origins and creative process behind the song:

"These claims do not reflect reality. "Just Go" is an original musical work created through a professional creative process, and behind it lies many years of experience, professional knowledge, and creative effort."

Note that the 70th Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Vienna, Austria, and the live shows will take place on May 12, 14, and 16 this year.