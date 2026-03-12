Iran missiles reportedly target Mossad chief David Barnea

12 March 2026 14:36 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The Mossad chief, David Barnea was targeted by Iran during missile attacks, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the circulating claims, Iran allegedly carried out an attack aimed at Barnea, who currently heads Mossad. Some versions of the posts suggested that the alleged incident occurred inside Israel and implied that senior Israeli officials were directly targeted.

However, there is no verified evidence that such an attack took place. Israeli government officials and major news outlets have not reported any incident involving an attack on the Mossad chief.

Iraq has halted operations at its oil ports following deadly attacks on two foreign oil tankers. In response, Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia are intercepting more Iranian missiles and drones.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has outlined three conditions to end the war: recognition of Tehran’s legitimate rights, payment of reparations, and firm international guarantees against future aggression.

US President Donald Trump has pledged to protect oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran warns that the world should prepare for oil prices to reach $200 a barrel.

Additionally, Iran and Hezbollah have launched coordinated waves of attacks on Israel as the Israeli military continues large-scale operations targeting the Lebanese capital, Beirut.