Azerbaijan–France trade grows in January, upholding turnover rise

11 March 2026 14:21 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The total volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and France increased in January 2026 compared to the same period of the previous year, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the latest data, Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with France exceeded $19.7 million in January 2026, marking a 23.8 percent increase compared to January 2025.

Based on this growth rate, trade turnover between the two countries in January 2025 amounted to approximately $15.9 million.

During the reporting period, the share of trade with France in Azerbaijan’s total foreign trade turnover stood at 0.55 percent.

Earlier statistics show that bilateral trade between the two countries has fluctuated in recent years. For instance, Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with France reached about $241.5 million during the first nine months of 2024, with exports totaling $63.7 million and imports from France amounting to $177.8 million, according to data from Azerbaijan’s customs authorities.

At the same time, energy trade continues to play a notable role in economic relations between the two countries. Azerbaijan exported more than 281,000 tons of crude oil to France worth over $143 million in the first ten months of 2025, highlighting the importance of hydrocarbons in bilateral trade.