Pakistan National Assembly Speaker contacts Azerbaijani counterpart amid regional concerns

9 March 2026 14:28 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The Speaker of the National Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, held a telephone conversation with Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Parliament’s Press and Public Relations Department.

During the call, both leaders expressed concern over ongoing developments in the region.

They also discussed bilateral, trilateral, and multilateral cooperation between the Azerbaijan National Assembly and the Pakistan National Assembly, emphasizing the importance of dialogue between parliaments in promoting peace, stability, and collaboration.

It should be noted that on February 28, the United States and Israel launched a coordinated military campaign targeting Iran’s strategically important military facilities and the state leadership. The attacks covered large areas of Iran, including major cities such as Tehran, Isfahan, Tabriz, and Qom. Iran launched Operation True Promise 4 in response that day and in the following days and began to strike Israel and US military bases in the region – facilities in Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and Iraq – with ballistic missiles and drones.

According to the latest reports, at least seven US service members have been killed and several others injured in Iran’s strikes on US and allied facilities in the region. Six of them died in a drone attack on a US base in Kuwait, and one died after being seriously injured in Saudi Arabia.

The conflict has also put the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transport at serious risk. Oil prices have risen sharply in the world market due to security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, and several countries have urged their citizens to leave the region.