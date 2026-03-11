Middle East conflict costing tourism sector $600 million per day

11 March 2026 11:39 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The ongoing military conflict in the Middle East is costing the region’s tourism industry approximately $600 million per day, AzerNEWS reports, according to data from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), cited by The Financial Times.

WTTC President Gloria Guevara warned that even short-term disruptions could rapidly trigger serious economic losses across the region’s tourism destinations, businesses, and workforce.

“Even brief interruptions can quickly lead to significant economic losses for tourism destinations, businesses, and employees across the region,” Guevara stated.

Before the outbreak of the conflict, the WTTC had projected that international tourists would spend around $207 billion in the Middle East in 2026.

The ongoing instability now threatens those expectations and poses a major risk to the region’s travel and hospitality sector.