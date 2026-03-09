Police seize over 43 kg of marijuana in Baku, four suspects arrested
Operations carried out by the Main Drug Control Department of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs to combat the illegal circulation of narcotics have resulted in the detention of four individuals in the capital, AzerNEWS reports.
According to the ministry, during the latest operations in Baku, police detained Farid Ahmadov, his acquaintance Punhan Jalilov, Taleh Sadigov, and Ruslan Huseynli.
Law enforcement officers discovered a total of 43 kilograms and 500 grams of marijuana mixed with harmful substances in their possession.
Investigators determined that the suspects allegedly planned to distribute the narcotics by placing them at various addresses in exchange for payment.
Criminal cases have been initiated in connection with the incident, and a court has ordered pre-trial detention as a preventive measure against the suspects while the investigation continues.
