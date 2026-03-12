National Carpet Museum opens 6th Alaca Weaving Collective exhibition [PHOTOS]

12 March 2026 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has hosted the opening ceremony of the 6th Alaca Weaving Collective Exhibition, AzerNEWS reports citing the museum.

The exhibition is co-organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University, Istanbul Carpet Exporters' Association, Yunus Emre Institute, and Alaca Weaving Collective.

Amina Malikova, Director of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum and Honored Worker of Culture; Saadat Yusifova, Azerbaijan Deputy Culture Minister; Birol Akgün, Turkiye's Ambassador to Azerbaijan; Gokhan Seyhan, coordinator of the Yunus Emre Institute in Baku; Dr. Esen Baydemir, founder of the Alaca weaving collective, teacher of traditional Turkish art at the Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University addressed the event.

In their remarks, the speakers stressed the importance of cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, noting the necessity of preserving weaving as a shared heritage and passing it on to future generations. They also stated that such projects contribute to traditional arts gaining new forms of expression within the contemporary art environment.

The artistic part of the event included Azerbaijani and Turkish national dances performed by the Sema dance ensemble.

The Alaca exhibition presents the art of weaving not only as an example of tangible cultural heritage, but also as a form of visual thinking and collective memory.

The exhibition features 38 works created in various themes and techniques by 23 artists. The main idea that unites these works is the understanding of weaving as a bearer of memory.

The artists' engagement with Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, particularly its national ornaments and rich color palette, has created a foundation for the emergence of new forms of visual expression.

This approach transforms the exhibition into not only an aesthetic presentation, but also a platform for dialogue built upon a shared weaving heritage that connects different geographies and cultural environments.

The exhibition will run until March 15.