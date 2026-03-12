Mass evacuations from Iran as regional conflict escalates

12 March 2026 11:34 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The evacuation of foreign nationals from Iran continues as tensions in the Middle East intensify following military strikes and retaliatory attacks.

As reported by AzerNEWS, 2,283 people from dozens of countries were evacuated from Iran between February 28 at 08:00 and March 12 at 10:00. The group includes citizens of Azerbaijan and many other nations.

The largest number of evacuees were from China (685), Azerbaijan (395), Russia (293), Tajikistan (174), Pakistan (140), Indonesia (68), Oman (57), Italy (44), Iran (29), Spain (26), Algeria (25), Saudi Arabia (18), Japan (17), France (16), Germany (16), Georgia (13), Nigeria (13), Hungary (12), Poland (12), Uzbekistan (12), Switzerland (11), Mexico (11), Belarus (10), Bulgaria (10), the Democratic Republic of Congo (10), Canada (10), the United Kingdom (9), Brazil (8), and Kazakhstan (8).

The evacuation list also includes six citizens each from the UAE, Slovakia, Belgium and Romania; five citizens each from Serbia, the Czech Republic, Afghanistan, Austria and India; and four citizens each from Jordan, Bangladesh, Turkiye, Ukraine, Sri Lanka, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United States, Finland and the Netherlands.

Additionally, three citizens each from Qatar, the Philippines, Croatia, Denmark and Australia; two each from Nepal, Lebanon, Yemen, Kyrgyzstan, Sweden, Sudan, Cyprus and Slovenia; and one citizen each from Tunisia, South Africa, the Maldives, Myanmar, Cuba, the Vatican, Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia, Egypt and Belize were evacuated.