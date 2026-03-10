Curtains rise across country in honor of theatrical legacy

10 March 2026 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan National Theater Day is celebrated annually on March 10th and commemorates the founding of the professional national theater in 1873 with a student performance in Baku, marking the beginning of the country's theater traditions.

National Theater Day commemorates the first professional performance staged on March 10th, 1873, by students of the Baku Real Theater. This performance featured a comedy by Mirza Fatali Akhundov and is widely considered the birth of modern national theater. This date was declared an official national holiday by presidential decree in 2013.

Prominent cultural and public figures have shaped the theater from its earliest days, and their names are woven into the history of the nation. Hasan Bay Zardabi and Najaf Bay Vazirov were among its founders, and subsequent generations of writers, directors, and actors have continued their work.

Jalil Mammadguluzada, Jafar Jabbarli, Ilya Afandiyev, and Huseyn Arablinski are among the artists and intellectuals whose courage and mastery helped shape the repertoire, training, and institutions that support theater in Azerbaijan today.

On National Theater Day, theaters across Azerbaijan present special programs, including premieres of classic productions and retrospective evenings honoring theater veterans.

Actors are storytellers and keepers of memory. They generously transition from one role to another, making risk feel like a gift. Directors arrive with a vision that is sometimes shocking, sometimes soothing, and form ensembles that breathe as one.

Azerbaijani theaters have expanded their influence and strengthened their reputation. Theater troupes take their productions abroad and, in turn, host foreign companies. Institutional support has helped improve the quality of productions and technical standards, and has enabled collaborations that were once unimaginable.

Young artists who began in small studios now perform on national stages and international festivals, and their work is a sign of the theater scene's renewal.

The Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Union of Theater Workers coordinate festivals and creative workshops showcasing the work of new directors and experimental productions.

The Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater, National Drama Theater and many others have staged works that have received acclaim at regional festivals.

Currently, there are 29 professional theaters in Azerbaijan. During the most recent available reporting period, theaters were attended by 419,100 people.

On this day, the air is filled with applause and the stage becomes a place where memory and imagination meet, where language becomes visible.