Azerbaijan, UN Alliance of Civilizations discuss expanding intercultural dialogue

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with Miguel Ángel Moratinos, the High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) and the UN Special Envoy on Combating Islamophobia, who is visiting the country to participate in the Global Baku Forum.

As reported by AzerNEWS, according to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, the meeting focused on issues on the agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN Alliance of Civilizations, the continuation of joint projects, and prospects for future collaboration.

The sides highlighted the importance of the existing partnership between Azerbaijan and the UN Alliance of Civilizations in promoting intercultural and interreligious dialogue. They also emphasized Azerbaijan’s contribution to fostering intercultural dialogue through the Baku Process and other international initiatives.

During the meeting, Minister Bayramov briefed the UN official on the regional situation in the post-conflict period, Azerbaijan’s peace efforts, and the ongoing peace process with Armenia.

Moratinos praised Azerbaijan’s active and consistent policy in promoting intercultural dialogue at the international level. He stressed the importance of continuing cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN Alliance of Civilizations and expressed support for maintaining joint initiatives in the future.

The sides also discussed issues related to the growing military escalation in the Middle East and expressed concern about the current situation.

In addition, they exchanged views on other bilateral and multilateral matters of mutual interest, including the promotion of intercultural solidarity in the face of global challenges and opportunities for joint action in combating Islamophobia.