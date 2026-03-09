Somalia’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemns drone attack on Azerbaijani territory

9 March 2026 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

Somalia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdisalam Abdi Ali, called the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Ministry.

It was noted that during the phone conversation, discussions were held on the military escalation in the Middle East, as well as the drone attack carried out by Iran against Azerbaijan.

Besides, it was emphasized that such actions are directed against Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and create risks to stability in the region, and the Somali side strongly condemned these attacks. The parties noted the importance of respecting the norms and principles of international law, as well as preventing further escalation of tensions for regional and global security.

During the phone conversation, the sides also exchanged views on the current state and development prospects of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Somalia, including political dialogue, cooperation within international organizations, and other issues of mutual interest.

Within this framework, the importance of Somalia’s role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council was noted.