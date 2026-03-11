Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers earn five medals in Serbia [PHOTOS]

11 March 2026 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers have earned silver and bronze medals at the 2026 European U23 Wrestling Championships in Serbia, AzerNEWS reports.

In 57 kg category, Vasif Baghirov claimed the silver medal, while Sabukhi Amiraslanov secured silver in the 79 kg category.

Meanwhile, Musa Aghayev (65 kg), Ramik Heybatov (70 kg) and Zafar Aliyev (97 kg) brought bronze medals to Azerbaijan, adding to the country's medal haul.

So far, Azerbaijani wrestlers have secured five medals, and the championship is still ongoing, leaving room for more success in the coming days.

The 2026 European U23 Wrestling Championships are underway in Zrenjanin, Serbia. Over 450 wrestlers from 37 countries are participating in the championships, which run until March 15.

Wrestling remains the most widely followed sport in Azerbaijan and is governed by the National Wrestling Federation, established in 1993.

A major turning point in the nation's wrestling legacy came at the Rio Olympic Games, where Azerbaijan distinguished itself as one of only two countries to improve its medal haul across five consecutive Olympic Games.

Azerbaijan's success continued in 2020, when its freestyle wrestlers finished third in the overall medal standings at the Individual World Cup in Serbia, capturing two medals, one silver and one bronze, behind leaders Russia and Turkiye.

Further highlighting the country's strength on the world stage, Osman Nurmagomedov claimed the 92 kg world title at the 2022 World Championships in Belgrade, overcoming a Russian rival in the final.

Most recently, Azerbaijan added to its Olympic record at the 2024 Summer Games, securing three bronze medals in wrestling. Hasrat Jafarov reached the podium in the 67 kg Greco-Roman category, while Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) and Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) delivered bronze medals in freestyle wrestling.

The country has earned a reputation for successfully hosting major competitions, from European and World Championships to youth tournaments, welcoming athletes from around the globe with world-class venues and hospitality.

Cities like Baku, Ganja, and others have become key destinations for wrestling fans, showcasing Azerbaijan's ability to combine a rich sporting heritage with modern event management.