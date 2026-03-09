Azerbaijan and Germany discuss Middle East escalation and regional security
On March 9, Germany’s Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, Johann David Wadephul, held a phone conversation with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, AzerNEWS reports.
According to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, the sides discussed the current security situation in the region and the impact of rising tensions in the Middle East on regional and global security.
During the call, the German minister expressed concern over Iran’s drone attacks against Azerbaijan, strongly condemning the strikes and voicing solidarity with the country.
Wadephul also thanked Azerbaijan for its support in assisting with the evacuation of German citizens from Iran.
The two ministers further exchanged views on the prospects for developing Azerbaijan–Germany bilateral relations, as well as other regional issues of mutual interest.
