Trump adds $1.4 billion to wealth as crypto deals boost fortune

11 March 2026 12:48 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The net worth of Donald Trump increased significantly during the first year of his second presidential term, rising by $1.4 billion to reach approximately $6.5 billion, AzerNEWS reports, citing Forbes.

A major portion of the wealth increase came from cryptocurrency-related activities. The sale of World Liberty Financial token generated roughly $550 million, while the partial sale of the company to an investor from the United Arab Emirates brought in an additional $200 million.

Despite the transactions, Trump still holds cryptocurrency assets valued at around $570 million, including tokens and memecoins. His remaining stake in the company is estimated at $240 million.

Trump’s real estate portfolio has also seen substantial appreciation. His flagship estate Mar-a-Lago is now valued at approximately $560 million.

In addition, 10 golf courses owned by the Trump Organization are currently estimated to be worth $550 million, representing a notable increase compared with their valuation last year.