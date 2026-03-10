Brent oil falls below $90 after hitting $119 day earlier

10 March 2026 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The price of Brent crude oil futures for May 2026 delivery on London’s Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) fell below $90 a day after reaching $119.

AzerNEWS reports that as of 01:47, the price of Brent crude decreased by 3.42 percent to $89.52 per barrel.

As of 01:59, Brent crude was trading at $89.70 per barrel, down 3.23 percent.

Meanwhile, the price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude on a CIF basis at Italy’s Augusta Port rose by $8.41, or 8.9 percent, compared to the previous figure, reaching $103.03 per barrel.

The price of Azeri Light crude on a FOB basis at Türkiye’s Ceyhan Port increased by $8.6, or 9.5 percent, to $99.10 per barrel.

The price of Urals crude oil rose by $8.23, or 14.1 percent, compared to the previous figure, reaching $66.77 per barrel.

The average price of oil in Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is set at $65 per barrel.