Russian grain shipment to Armenia departs via Azerbaijan rail corridor

11 March 2026 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

A freight train carrying Russian grain to Armenia departed today from the Bilajari Railway Station operated by Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), passing through Azerbaijani territory as part of an ongoing transit route, AzerNEWS reports.

According to information, the cargo train consists of 11 wagons transporting a total of 1,023 tons of grain. The train will continue its journey to the Boyuk Kesik Railway Station, where it will cross into Georgia before proceeding toward Armenia.

The latest shipment follows another delivery on March 9, when a freight train with 7 wagons carrying 488 tons of Russian grain was dispatched to Armenia via the same transit route.

So far, more than 21,000 tons of grain (302 wagons) have been transported from Russia to Armenia through Azerbaijan. In addition, 610 tons of fertilizer (9 wagons) have also been delivered using the same corridor.