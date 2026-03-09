Brent and WTI crude jump above $115 as energy markets react to geopolitical risks
Global oil prices surged sharply on international energy markets amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and concerns over potential threats to critical energy infrastructure. AzerNEWS reports that crude oil prices recorded significant gains during trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures for West Texas Intermediate crude oil for April delivery jumped by...
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!