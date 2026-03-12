Azerbaijan bans influencers from promoting products they don’t use

12 March 2026 15:41 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan has introduced new regulations prohibiting influencers and bloggers from advertising products they do not personally use.

As reported by AzerNEWS, this was stated by Yusif Tapdiqli, head of the Consumer Market Control Department at the State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of Azerbaijan. The rule follows amendments to the country’s Law on Advertising of Azerbaijan adopted last year.

Speaking at a forum in Baku titled “Consumers in the Modern Digital World: E-commerce, Digital Services and Security Issues,” Tapdiqli said the changes introduce new regulations for influencers and bloggers operating on digital platforms.

“Under the amendments, influencers are prohibited from advertising products they do not actually use while presenting them as if they do,” he said.

The updated legislation also aims to prevent the promotion of illegal gambling and unregistered promotional lotteries on digital platforms.

According to the official, the new regulations are intended to protect consumers from misleading advertising and increase transparency in the advertising market.