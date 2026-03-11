Men's judo team claims top spot at Grand Prix Upper Austria [PHOTOS]

11 March 2026 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani judokas have secured four medals at the Grand Prix Upper Austria 2026, AzerNEWS reports.

Jamal Gamzatkhanov (+100 kg) claimed the bronze medal, Ruslan Pashayev (66 kg) won gold, Vusal Galandarzade (81 kg) took silver, and Omar Rajabli (81 kg) earned bronze.

With a total of 1 gold, 1 silver, and 2 bronze medals, the Azerbaijani team ranked third overall among 59 countries and first in the men's competition.

The 2026 Grand Prix Upper Austria, held in Linz, featured 479 judokas.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art worldwide.

The President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation is Rashad Nabiyev, who also serves as the Minister of Digital Development and Transportation.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, Irina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.