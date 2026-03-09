Azernews.Az

Monday March 9 2026

Industrial output in Germany declines

9 March 2026 18:55 (UTC+04:00)
Industrial output in Germany declines

Germany’s industrial production fell by 0.5% in January compared with the previous month, according to a report released on Monday by the Federal Statistical Office of Germany (Destatis). On an annual basis, total output declined by 1.2% after calendar adjustments, reflecting continued pressure on Europe’s largest economy, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

