Wednesday March 11 2026

Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva, and Alena Aliyeva visit “Support for Living” Center [PHOTOS]

11 March 2026 20:40 (UTC+04:00)
Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva, and Alena Aliyeva visited the “Support for Living” Center.

During the visit, they met with the children receiving services at the center, spoke with them, and inquired about their needs.

