WADA postpones Regional Symposium for Europe in Baku

10 March 2026 16:27 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has postponed the Regional Symposium for Europe, scheduled for March 18-19 in Baku, due to the situation in the Middle East, AzerNEWS reports.

It has decided to hold the WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) meeting, which was scheduled to be held in Baku before the symposium, in an online format.

In a statement, WADA highly appreciated the hospitality and support shown by the hosts - the Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA),and emphasized that this decision was not taken lightly.

After careful analysis of possible disruptions in air transport and logistical factors, this decision was deemed necessary.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is an international body headquartered in Canada that was jointly established by the International Olympic Committee and the governments of more than 140 countries. Its mission is to lead and coordinate the global effort against doping in sports.

WADA's core responsibilities include advancing scientific research, promoting education, strengthening anti-doping programs, and overseeing compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code.

This Code, which is legally reinforced by UNESC's International Convention Against Doping in Sport, has been adopted by over 650 organizations worldwide, ranging from international sports federations to national anti-doping agencies, the IOC, and the International Paralympic Committee.

WADA's objectives are closely aligned with those of the Council of Europe's Anti-Doping Convention and the United States Anti-Doping Agency, ensuring a unified global approach to fair play in athletics.