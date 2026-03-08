US-Israeli airstrikes hit oil depots near Tehran as war escalates [VIDEO/UPDATED]

8 March 2026 11:46 (UTC+04:00)

By AzerNEWS Staff

12:25

As is seen in the vide posted on a Russian based telegram channel, a fire continues to burn at the Shahran oil storage facility in northern Iran following Israeli and US airstrikes.

Your browser doesn't support video.

Please download the file: video/mp4

11:46

American and Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on oil storage facilities on the outskirts of Tehran, triggering large explosions and fires, according to multiple media reports.

The strikes targeted fuel depots believed to support Iranian military infrastructure and energy supply networks. Thick smoke and flames were seen rising over several areas of the capital after the attacks, with residents reporting powerful blasts that shook nearby neighbourhoods, according to Sundayguardian.

The Israel Defense Forces said the operation was aimed at fuel storage facilities linked to Iran’s military operations. The strikes marked the first reported attacks on Iran’s oil infrastructure in Tehran since the conflict between Iran, Israel, and the United States escalated in late February.

Iranian authorities confirmed that several fuel depots were hit but said key refinery facilities were not seriously damaged. The attack comes amid intensifying regional tensions and retaliatory strikes across the Middle East, according to Gulfnews.