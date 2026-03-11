Baku welcomes world-class gymnasts from thirty countries [PHOTOS]

11 March 2026 17:51 (UTC+04:00)

World-class athletes from 39 countries have participated in the 2026 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup (AGF Trophy), AzerNEWS reports, citing the Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The competition took place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

Azerbaijan was represented by Nikita Simonov, Aydin Alizade, and Rasul Ahmadzade in the men's events, and by Deniz Aliyeva and Nazanin Teymurova in the women's events.

The first two days of the competition were dedicated to qualification rounds, while the final two days featured the medal-winning performances.

In the men's vault, Nazar Chepurniy (Ukraine) won gold, Wataru Tanigawa (Japan) took silver, and Aleksey Usachev, competing as a neutral athlete, claimed bronze.

On the pommel horse, David Ivanov (Bulgaria) earned gold, Kilan Van der Aa (Belgium) took silver, and Jesse Moore (Australia) won bronze.

In the horizontal bar event, Tang Chia-hung (Chinese Taipei) secured first place, Milad Karimi (Kazakhstan) came second, and Angel Barajas from Colombia finished third.

In the women's uneven bars, Mana Okamura (Japan) won gold, Kayliya Nemur (Algeria) took silver, and Shoko Miyata (Japan) earned bronze.

In the floor exercise, Mana Okamura again won gold, Anna Kalimikova, competing as a neutral athlete, took silver, and Sevgi Kayisoglu (Turkiye) won bronze.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.