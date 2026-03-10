Azernews.Az

Tuesday March 10 2026

Baku’s industrial output reaches 3.6 billion manats in first month of year

10 March 2026 11:23 (UTC+04:00)
Baku’s industrial output reaches 3.6 billion manats in first month of year
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

The total value of goods produced and services provided in Baku’s industrial sector reached 3.6 billion manats in January this year, AzerNEWS reports. The report indicates that 70% of industrial production came from the mining sector, while...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more