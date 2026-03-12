Russia to send medical aid to Iran via Azerbaijan

12 March 2026 15:30 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Medical supplies will be delivered to Azerbaijan for further transfer to Iran aboard a special flight operated by the Russian Emergencies Ministry, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a statement released by the ministry’s press service, the humanitarian delivery has been organized by the aviation units of the agency in accordance with instructions from Vladimir Putin and under the direction of Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov.

The shipment will be transported to Azerbaijan, where it will be handed over to authorized representatives of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Officials said the humanitarian cargo consists of about 13 tons of medical supplies, intended to support medical needs in Iran.