President Ilham Aliyev: Our relations with the European Union are developing very successfully

11 March 2026 17:28 (UTC+04:00)

The head of state noted, “we are in the very active phase of cooperation.”

“We pay a very big importance to your visit and I am sure it will play an important role in further development of our bilateral ties, which have been developing very successfully especially in recent times. We have a very active dialogue,” President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with President of the European Council António Costa.

