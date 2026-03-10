Bahrain arrests Indian telecom engineer over alleged espionage for Israel’s Mossad
Bahraini authorities have detained an Indian telecommunications engineer on suspicion of passing sensitive information to Israel’s external intelligence service, Mossad, AzerNEWS reports.
According to preliminary reports, the suspect, identified as Nitin Mohan, was arrested by Bahraini intelligence services for allegedly transmitting geospatial data, photographs, and video reconnaissance of strategic locations to Israeli intelligence.
Investigators believe the material shared by the suspect included site imagery and operationally relevant information that could potentially assist foreign intelligence agencies in conducting analysis and targeting assessments.
The Bahrain Ministry of Interior has confirmed the arrest but has not yet disclosed further details about the investigation, including the exact locations involved or the scope of the information allegedly transferred.
Authorities have also not specified whether additional individuals may be linked to the case. The investigation is ongoing, and officials say more details may be released as the inquiry progresses.
