Wednesday March 11 2026

President Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with President of European Council [PHOTOS]

11 March 2026 16:24 (UTC+04:00)
A one-on-one meeting has commenced between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the European Council António Costa, AzerNEWS reports.

President Ilham Aliyev and António Costa first posed for a joint photograph.

