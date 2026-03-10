US-Azerbaijan Trade and Business Conference opens in Washington

10 March 2026 19:01 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

A US-Azerbaijan Trade and Business Conference organized by the US-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce is taking place in Washington, D.C., AzerNEWS reports, citing Trend.

Held under the theme “US-Azerbaijan Trade and Business Agenda: Shaping the Future by Connecting Markets,” the conference marks the 30th anniversary of the chamber and brings together senior officials, business leaders, investors and financial sector representatives from both countries. The event opened with welcoming remarks from USACC Executive Director Natiq Bakhishov, followed by speeches from the chairman of the chamber’s board Reza Vaziri and Khazar Ibrahim, Azerbaijan’s ambassador to the United States.

The conference agenda includes a key session dedicated to strengthening bilateral trade and strategic cooperation, as well as panel discussions on the role of technology as a driver of development, energy infrastructure and expanding financial cooperation between the United States and Azerbaijan.

Among the participants are First Deputy Economy Minister Elnur Aliyev, U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Jeffrey Kessler, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Energy Minister Orkhan Zeynalov, U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy and Critical Minerals Reji Singh, President of State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf, SOCAR Vice President Afgan Isayev, Managing Director at U.S. International Development Finance Corporation Kenneth Angel, Regional Director at the U.S. Trade and Development Agency Karl Kress, and Chairman of the Baku Stock Exchange Ruslan Khalilov.

Panel discussions will also feature senior representatives from companies such as McLarty Associates, Honeywell, NEQSOL Holding, Visa, Bechtel, AECOM, Nobel Energy, as well as the Export–Import Bank of the United States.

During the event, the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and HAIMAKER.AI Inc are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding on potential partnership to create a next-generation digital platform and ecosystem in Azerbaijan. The document will be signed by Elnur Aliyev and HAIMAKER.AI co-founder and CEO Su Le.

One of the highlights of the conference will also be an awards ceremony recognizing companies and organizations that have contributed to the development of bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

Founded in 1995, the U.S.-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce has served as a leading platform for strengthening trade, economic and cultural ties between the United States and Azerbaijan, playing an important role in promoting dialogue between the public and private sectors, encouraging trade and supporting business diversification over the past three decades.