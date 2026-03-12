Participants of “White Suits Girls Best” initiative visit Azercell [PHOTOS]

12 March 2026 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

Young judokas involved in the project met with the company representatives

Ahead of March 8 – International Women’s Day, Azercell welcomed participants of the “White Suits Girls Best” social initiative. The visit brought together young athletes who began practicing judo as part of the project and have already achieved notable results.

During the meeting, the girls shared what inspired them to take up judo and how it has influenced their lives and future ambitions.

The meeting was attended by Sona Abbasova, Director of the Corporate Communications Department at “Azercell Telecom” LLC, company representatives, and Ulker Abbasova, Head of Marketing and Communications at the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

Opening the event, Sona Abbasova highlighted that Azercell’s partnership with the Azerbaijan Judo Federation is built on shared values such as mutual respect, trust, and a commitment to long-term development: “The “White Suits Girls Best” initiative is one of the key social projects implemented as part of our partnership. The project aims to strengthen the role of girls in society and create opportunities to realize their full potential. Today, we can already see the impact of this initiative in the achievements of these young athletes. They are successfully competing in local and international tournaments and, most importantly, inspiring other girls to follow their path,” she noted.

The “White Suits Girls Best” project is a social initiative aimed at raising awareness about early marriage while creating new opportunities for girls through sport and personal development. The initiative has already received several international awards for its social impact.