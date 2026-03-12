ICF, ECA Presidents meet Azerbaijani canoe and rowing officials [PHOTOS]

12 March 2026 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

President of the International Canoe Federation (ICF), Tomas Konjetsko, and the President of the European Canoe Association (ECA), Jan Zungrana, have visited Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

The leaders of the international canoeing organizations met with officials at the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation. They were briefed on the working conditions at the federation's administrative headquarters.

Following this, Tomas Konjetsko and Jan Zungrana, together with the local federation team, visited the Baku Canoe and Rowing Sports Club located along the city's boulevard.

The guests toured the training facilities and observed rowers in action during their daily practice sessions on the Caspian Sea.

The Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation (AKAF) serves as the official authority for canoeing and rowing sports in Azerbaijan. Its responsibilities include organizing national championships and fostering the growth of these sports, such as canoe slalom.

AKAF works in partnership with the International Canoe Federation (ICF) and operates under the supervision of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation regularly organizes national championships for academic rowing, kayak, and canoe to identify talented athletes.

The International Canoe Federation (ICF) is the global governing body for canoeing and kayaking sports.

Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, the ICF sets the rules of the sport, organizes international competitions such as World Championships and World Cups, and works to promote canoeing worldwide.

The ICF also collaborates with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to manage canoeing events at the Olympic Games, develops athlete programs, and supports national federations to grow participation at all levels, from grassroots to elite sport.

The European Canoe Association (ECA) operates under the umbrella of the International Canoe Federation (ICF) and is responsible for promoting, organizing, and regulating canoe sports across European countries.

Established in 1993, the ECA oversees competitions in disciplines such as sprint, slalom, marathon, paracanoe, and wildwater racing at the European level.

It organizes European Championships, cups, and development programs, while also supporting national federations to grow participation, improve athlete performance, and ensure compliance with international standards.