Archaeology Institute director reveals groundbreaking discoveries [INTERVIEW]

11 March 2026 13:16 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's archaeology holds many secrets, revealing a past full of mysteries and discoveries to researchers.

In an interview with AzerNEWS, the director of the Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology of the National Academy of Sciences of the Russian Federation, Doctor of Philosophy in History, Associate Professor Farhad Guliyev, discussed a recent discovery that promises to reshape our understanding of the region's ancient history.

He shared details of the discovery, the artefact's significance, and how such finds help us better understand the lives and cultures of our ancestors.

Q: What discoveries in recent years do you consider the most significant?

A: In recent years, research conducted by the Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) has yielded interesting results. First and foremost, the main result of the research conducted in Taghlar Cave by an international expedition led by Japanese archaeologist Yashihiro Nishiyaka and Azerbaijani archaeologist Azad Zeynalov, based on an agreement signed with the University of Tokyo, can be considered a noteworthy discovery. In 2025, paleoanthropological remains were discovered.

These are believed to be the remains of a Neanderthal, approximately 80,000 years old; the find is currently being analyzed in Japan.

The relevance of this issue lies in the fact that approximately 50,000–60,000 years ago, Homo sapiens and Neanderthals actively interacted and interbred in the Middle East. This region, including the Caucasus, became one of the main "hybridization zones" after humans left Africa. Without hybridization, modern humans would not have been able to disperse over such vast territories, nor would they have developed such rapid immunity to diseases different from those prevalent in the African region.

This discovery could provide important information about Neanderthal populations in the region during the period preceding hybridization. This topic is of great interest to global scientific circles. A tomb dating from 1231-1295 may rightfully be considered one of the most valuable discoveries by Azerbaijani archaeologists in 2025.

The ruins of the ancient city of Kharaba Gilan are located in Nakhchivan, approximately one kilometer northeast of the village of Kalantar Diza in the Ordubad district. Bahlul Ibrahimli, who led an expedition to Nakhchivan, discovered mummified burials with clothing during his research in the tombs. This form of burial has nothing in common with Islamic traditions. So far, according to the accepted primary working hypothesis, these burials belong to the Buddhist tradition.

It is known that the Ilkhanids (Khulagids) finally converted to Islam at the very end of the 13th century. Very interesting finds of mummified human remains and equally interesting well-preserved garments made from fashionable fabrics from the reign of the Chingizids in Western Asia. Another notable monument is the ancient settlement of Tavatepe, located near the village of Ashagi Kesemen in the Agstafa district and belonging to the Khojaly-Gedabay culture (13th-7th centuries BC, Late Bronze Age - Early Iron Age). Bakhtiyar Jalilov, together with the University of Catania (Italy), conducted archaeological excavations at the Tavatepe settlement. During the excavations, a ritual sanctuary dating back approximately 3,500 years, more than 100 well-preserved ceramic samples, pintaderas (seals for various purposes), a fireplace, and anthropomorphic figurines were discovered.

In 2025, Taleh Aliyev conducted archaeological excavations at the Torpaggala settlement in the village of Leleli in the Kakh district. According to the research, the most intensive settlement of this area dates back to the late antiquity and early Middle Ages.

Near the village of Demirchi in the Shamakhi district, archaeological research was conducted under the direction of Akif Guliyev at the Atbatan necropolis, dating back to the early Middle Ages. More than ten stone cist burials were studied. During excavations this year, silver drachmas belonging to the Sassanid ruler Khosrow II Parviz (590–628) were also discovered.

The Khinalig Archaeological Expedition, led by Idris Aliyev, conducted exploratory excavations in the Guba district at sites dating back to the ancient and early medieval periods, as well as at the Bronze Age site of Bargushad. Key finds include coins from the Caliphate period, various beads, silver and bronze bracelets, a bronze earring, a signet ring, and a Chinese bronze mirror dating back to the Tang Dynasty.

The entire complex dates to the 8th–9th centuries. The bronze mirror is the first such find in Azerbaijan and the Caucasus. According to preliminary estimates, an iron helmet, a spearhead, and silver plates dating to the 6th–7th centuries were discovered at another excavation site, suggesting that these items belonged to the Khazar tribes.

Jeykhun Eminli conducted archaeological research at the Bilgah necropolis, located in the village of Urakeran in the Yardimli district. It is worth noting that the Bilgah necropolis is one of the most important sites for the study of Atropatena, a state that played a significant role in the history of Azerbaijani statehood. Research conducted under the direction of Safar Ashurov in the Mount Beshbarmag State Historical-Cultural and Nature Reserve revealed that the Beshbarmag Complex spans both the Early Bronze Age and the medieval period.

At the Alisha Fortress, located in the village of Alasha in the Astara district, excavations led by Mikayil Mustafayev uncovered fortress walls, additional rooms, an artificial reservoir, and infrastructural elements such as a line of clay pipes. Ceramic samples, including fragments of ornamented tiles, indicate that the monument dates back to the 11th–14th centuries.

Q: Have any significant finds been discovered in the liberated territories?

A: I have already reported on a new find in Taghlar. In addition, other research is being conducted in the liberated territories, yielding interesting results. Research continues at the Uzerliktepe site, the only Middle Bronze Age settlement in the South Caucasus, which is remarkable for both its size and the thickness of its cultural layer. It should be noted that, after research conducted here in the 1950s, it remains a mystery why the study of this majestic and unique site was discontinued during the Soviet period.

The Fuzuli-Khojavand Iron Age Archaeological Expedition, led by Zaur Hasanov, conducted research at the Yedditepe burial mound, located between the liberated villages of Mirzajamalli and Merdinli in the Fuzuli district. The work was carried out with the joint participation of scientists from Korea and Switzerland.

Archaeological surveys and excavations were conducted at Tugh State Historical, Cultural and Natural Reserve in the Khojavand district under the leadership of Natig Alishov, with the support of the State Tourism Agency.

Research has continued at the Shahbulag Complex. During the work conducted by Tevekkul Aliyev, the high density of stone structures, utility pits, tandoors, and a wide variety of ceramic vessels revealed evidence of the vibrant life of Shakhbulag during the medieval period. Chronologically, the upper cultural layer of the excavated site dates back to the 11th to early 13th centuries, while the underlying layer dates back to the 9th to 10th centuries. As a result of research conducted by Shamil Najafov on the territory of the Khojaly Historical and Archaeological Complex, the site of a mausoleum adjacent to the Khojaly turbe was discovered within the necropolis. It had no visible above-ground features and was located at a depth of approximately 70 cm.

Furthermore, another burial mound dating to the Bronze Age was discovered within the necropolis. In January 2025, under the leadership of Arif Mammadov, archaeological research continued at the Red Church, a monument dating to the Albanian period and part of the Tugh Nature Reserve.

Furthermore, under his leadership, the East Zangazur Archaeological Expedition conducted research in the village of Sharifan in the Zangilan district. The discovered artifacts confirmed that the monument dates back to the 13th–15th centuries and provided important scientific data for the study of medieval religious and architectural traditions and the social life of the region.

Some foreign detractors, seeking to distort the history of our people, have claimed that a Muslim population appeared in Karabakh only in the 18th century, during the formation of the khanates. However, research conducted in Shahbulag, the Khojaly necropolis, and Sharifan refutes these falsified claims. Under the leadership of Vusal Hasanov, an expedition was organized to study Albanian-period monuments accidentally discovered during construction work in the village of Zar in the Kalbajar district. Research conducted by the Forensic Archaeology Department is also noteworthy.

Together with a working group of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons, research was conducted in the liberated territories of the Aghdam, Aghdere, Khojaly, Shusha, and Askeran districts to search for Azerbaijani citizens missing during the First Karabakh War. Excavations were conducted in the Aghdam, Shusha, Khojaly, Aghdara, Kalbajar, and other districts; human skeletons and fragments, presumably belonging to citizens killed or missing during the First Karabakh War, were discovered at various sites.

Q: What is the purpose of resuming scientific research in Icherisheher and Gala?

A: Archaeological excavations conducted in Icherisheher during the Soviet period contributed to the formation of a certain scientific understanding of Baku's past. However, at that time, archaeometric research was not as advanced as it is today, and the limited research conditions within the reserve meant that many questions remained unanswered.

Currently, a general agreement has been reached regarding the initiative to begin scientific research in the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve. In other words, planned archaeological excavations are planned in both Icherisheher and Gala, the results of which will be analyzed in scientific laboratories (primarily those related to radiocarbon dating).

Fragmentary studies of monuments or cultural layers revealed during construction and improvement work no longer meet modern scientific requirements and pose serious challenges to the development of tourism. Modern, systematic archaeological research is needed, involving various scientific disciplines.

Q: Which international partners are involved in the Institute's current projects? Are there any joint expeditions planned with international research centers?

A: After the Republic of Azerbaijan gained independence, especially since the early 2000s, joint archaeological research began with various scientific centers around the world. In recent years, international research has noticeably intensified and diversified across various scientific fields.

Thus, the following international archaeological expeditions can be noted: Azerbaijan - Germany (Azykh Cave in the Khojavand district, Janavartepe in the Aghjabadi district, Aghalyktepe in the Agstafa district); another international expedition to study the Azykh Cave, conducted jointly with scientists from Denmark; Azerbaijan - Italy (Tavatepe monument in the Aghstafa district); Azerbaijan - Korea - Switzerland (Yedditepe monument in the Fuzuli district); Azerbaijan - Korea (Salbir territory in the city of Gabala); Azerbaijan - Japan (Taghlar Cave in the Khojavand district); Azerbaijan - Kazakhstan - Turkiye (Yedditepe monument in the Imishli district). Azerbaijan - USA (Bilgah necropolis of the ancient period in the Yardimli district).

Archaeological research in Azerbaijan is generating significant interest among international scientific centers in the context of studying the history of the human civilization.At the same time, international archaeological expeditions create conditions for familiarization with new scientific technologies, mastering them, and training young archaeologists with modern knowledge.

Furthermore, our archaeologists participate in research conducted in other countries and in scientific conferences. In particular, the work of the Azerbaijani-Turkish International Archaeological Expedition, led by Muzaffar Huseynov, is noteworthy. It is conducting research in the Merkez, Karakoyunlu, and Aralik districts of Igdir Province (Turkiye).

Our archaeologists have also participated in international scientific and research events in Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Japan, China, North Macedonia, the Vatican, Portugal, Poland, and other countries. Scientists from Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Japan, Denmark, Sweden and a number of other countries held scientific seminars and presentations at our Institute.

In recent years, as a result of archaeological research conducted in the country and the strengthening of international ties, our institute has increased the number of published scientific articles. At the closing session of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, the results of a statistical analysis of scientific institutions' publications abroad were announced.

In 2025, the Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology was the scientific institution that published the largest number of papers in journals included in the SCOPUS database.

No other research institute in the humanities and social sciences can compare with the Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology in terms of the number of publications abroad. All this is one of the most striking examples of the integration of Azerbaijan's archaeology into the global arena.

Q: What projects for the preservation of archaeological and anthropological heritage are planned in the coming years?

A: First of all, in collaboration with the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, digital registration of material culture samples discovered during archaeological research in the 20th and 21st centuries and stored in the institute's and museum collections has begun. Such work has been ongoing for a long time in many developed countries, and we must strive to close the gap in this area.

A digital database should be created for each find, the data from which can then be subjected to analytical analysis using artificial intelligence technologies. In the long term, the results of such analysis will open up broad opportunities for understanding the processes of formation of archaeological cultures, the vectors of their dissemination, and transformation.

Similarly, there is a serious and urgent need for the digital registration of anthropological material and, in general, the creation of an anthropological archive. Work in this direction is also underway.