Türkiye deploys F-16 jets and air defense systems to Northern Cyprus

9 March 2026 13:10 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Türkiye has deployed six F-16 fighter jets and air defense systems to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) as part of measures aimed at strengthening the region’s security amid escalating military tensions in the Middle East, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a statement from the Turkish Ministry of National Defense, the deployment was carried out under a phased security plan designed to increase the protection of Northern Cyprus in light of recent regional developments.

“Within the framework of the gradual plans made to increase the security of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in line with the latest developments in our region, six F-16 fighter jets and air defense systems have been deployed to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus as of today,” the ministry said.

The ministry emphasized that the move is part of precautionary measures and noted that additional steps could be taken if necessary to ensure the security of the TRNC.

Reports about the possible deployment of F-16 fighter jets to Northern Cyprus had circulated earlier, but the ministry’s statement confirmed that the aircraft and air defense systems have now been officially stationed on the island.