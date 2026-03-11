Trump-Epstein ‘Titanic’ statue appears on Washington’s National Mall

11 March 2026 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

A satirical sculpture depicting Donald Trump and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein appeared on the National Mall on March 10, drawing attention from visitors and passersby.

As reported by AzerNEWS, citing foreign media, spray-painted in gold and standing nearly 12 feet tall, the installation recreates the famous bow scene from the film Titanic, showing Trump standing behind Epstein on a replica ship’s prow as they face the Washington Monument. The sculpture is titled “King of the World,” referencing the iconic line from the movie.

The installation was accompanied by banners displaying photographs of the two men alongside the slogan “Make America Safe Again,” prompting many visitors on the National Mall to stop and examine the artwork.

According to a plaque at the site, the sculpture was installed by an anonymous artist collective known as “The Secret Handshake.” The plaque describes the relationship between the two men as a “tragic love story,” using satirical language referencing “luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches.”

The text echoes the famous scene from Titanic, stating that the monument “honors the bond between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein,” which it claims was similarly built on “luxurious travel, raucous parties and secret nude sketches.”

The installation quickly attracted public attention and debate online, with visitors gathering around the sculpture to take photos and discuss the message behind the artwork.