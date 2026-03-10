Group exhibition 'MUZA' opens at D'Art Gallery [PHOTOS]

10 March 2026 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

On March 6, 2026, the official opening ceremony of the art project "MUZA", dedicated to the image of a woman and her role as a creative beginning, was held at D'Art Gallery, AzerNEWS reports.

The exhibition reflects a conceptual approach that presents a woman as a source of life, culture and creative energy.

For centuries, women have been a source of inspiration for artists, poets and philosophers. Poems have been written about her, music has been dedicated to her, her image has inspired magnificent works of art, shaped the aesthetics of different eras, and has become a symbol of beauty and mystery. A woman is not only an inspiring image - she is also a creative beginning that plays an important role in the formation of artistic reality.

The "MUZA" project presents a woman as a state of awakening. Just as spring is the renewal, awakening and flowering of nature, so a woman embodies the continuity of life, the beginning of creative energy and spiritual revival. She is a creative force that resonates with the rhythm of nature, carrying the inner harmony of being.

Each work presented by Azerbaijani artists at the exhibition creates an artistic dialogue about the role of women in society and the world. These works reflect her strength, intellectual depth and ability to create new meanings and forms while preserving traditions.

A total of 40 art works by 18 artists are showcased within the framework of the project. The exhibition brings together the creativity of artists of different generations, presenting the multi-layered and deep meaning of the female image in art.

At the opening ceremony of the exhibition, founder and director of D'ART Gallery, art critic Dilara Muzaffarli, People's Artist Omar Eldarov, People's Artist and Professor Arif Huseynov, and art producer Sofiko Dvalishvili, founder of LifeStyle Art and Car Georgia magazines, spoke and shared their thoughts on the idea of ​​the project and the role of the female image in contemporary art.

The exhibition will run until March 27, 2026.

Project curator: Dilara Muzaffarli

Assistant curator: Ayten Mastaliyeva

Art producer: Sofiko Dvalishvili