Musical 'La La Land' premiered in Baku [PHOTOS]

11 March 2026 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater has premiered the musical "La La Land," staged by the Jam SS theatre studio, AzerNEWS reports.

Dedicated to International Women's Day (March 8), the performance presented a captivating story. The audience felt transported from Baku to Los Angeles. Young directors and producers Dilara Mursalova and Margarita Ismailova created a big-city atmosphere on stage, where the characters navigate love, ambition, and the drive for success.

The lead roles were played by Margarita Ismayilova and Jeylan Babayev. Their duet became the heart of the performance – touching, emotional, and sincere. The actors not only convincingly lived their characters' stories but also imbued them with vibrant vocals and powerful stage energy, drawing the audience into the drama from the very first minute.

Dilara Mursalova's choreography added a special expressiveness to the production. The dance numbers are seamlessly woven into the plot, lending the scenes a lightness, romance, and cinematic fluidity.

The live musical accompaniment was a special highlight of the performance. The Rumours Band made their stage debut, marking their first experience working in a theatrical format. The live music, vocals, and musicians' drive made the production even more dynamic and emotional.

The performance, lasting approximately an hour and fifteen minutes, flew by in a flash. The dances, vibrant vocals, and expressive stage compositions formed a unified theatrical and musical canvas, holding the audience's attention until the very end.

And the ending truly made you think. The story of "La La Land" is not only a romantic plot but also a reflection on the price of dreams. The characters achieve professional success, but their love remains in the past, leaving behind a slight sadness and room for personal reflection.

The audience warmly welcomed the production, praising the performers' artistry and the scale of the work with a standing ovation.

The production was created under the direction of Aziz Azizov, director of the theatre studio. Today, Jam SS remains the only theatre troupe in Baku systematically working in the musical genre, combining drama, vocals, live music, and choreography in a single project.

The audience noted that the level of production and performance is in no way inferior to the best traditions of world musical theatre—from Broadway to leading European stages.

The premiere marked another important step in the development of the musical genre in Azerbaijan and demonstrated that musical theatre in the country continues to confidently develop.

