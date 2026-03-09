Bangladesh imposes fuel purchase limits

9 March 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Authorities in Bangladesh have begun imposing restrictions on fuel purchases at gas stations as concerns grow over supply disruptions linked to instability in the Middle East, AzerNEWS reports.

According to reports, long queues have formed at filling stations across the capital, Dhaka, as motorists rush to secure fuel supplies.

Officials say the amount of fuel that vehicles can purchase at one time has been limited in many cases. For example, owners of two-wheeled vehicles are currently allowed to buy only two liters of gasoline per visit.

The Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation explained that the restrictions were introduced after residents began attempting to purchase larger-than-usual quantities of fuel due to concerns about potential shortages.

Authorities also noted that Bangladesh imports around 95 percent of its oil and gas needs, making the country particularly vulnerable to fluctuations in global energy markets and geopolitical tensions in major exporting regions.