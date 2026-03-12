Turkiye to ban single-use plastics

12 March 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

This year, Turkiye plans to implement a ban on non-biodegradable single-use plastic products as part of its ongoing environmental protection efforts. The initiative falls under the country's ambitious “Zero Waste” program, which has been championed by First Lady Emine Erdoğan, AzerNEWS reports.

In addition, new amendments will be introduced to align Turkiye's national legislation with the European Union’s Directive on Single-Use Plastics, signaling the country’s commitment to international environmental standards.

Under the new regulations, consumers will be encouraged to replace single-use plastics with eco-friendly alternatives, such as items made from glass, porcelain, wood, or cardboard. Experts predict that this shift could further reduce plastic waste and promote a culture of sustainability throughout the country.

Turkiye has already made significant progress in reducing plastic pollution. Since 2019, a nationwide plastic bag levy has successfully cut plastic waste by more than 3 million tons, proving that targeted policies can have a tangible environmental impact. Some local entrepreneurs have even started producing innovative biodegradable products, including edible cutlery and compostable packaging, highlighting the potential for green business growth.

This move places Turkiye among a growing list of countries taking concrete steps to tackle plastic pollution and promote a more sustainable future.