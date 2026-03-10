SOCAR begins seabed survey at Goshadash field ahead of 3D seismic operations

10 March 2026 17:06 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Preparatory studies of the seabed have begun in the “Goshadash” field as part of preparations for upcoming 3D OBN (Ocean Bottom Node) seismic survey operations, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic.

The company noted that the initial phase involves a detailed seabed survey aimed at facilitating future seismic fieldwork.

Conducting this research in advance will help ensure the optimal placement of ocean bottom nodes during the seismic survey and improve the efficiency of the planned operations. The results obtained from the study are expected to support the successful implementation of the broader seismic program.

As part of the survey, advanced multibeam and sonar technologies are being used to accurately map seabed conditions and identify potential obstacles. This approach will enable the safer and more effective deployment of ocean bottom nodes during the seismic operations.

The work is being carried out by SOCAR’s Geophysics and Geology Department in cooperation with the SOCAR Fugro company.

According to the company, conducting these preparatory studies beforehand will allow the planned field operations to be performed more efficiently and will contribute to the acquisition of high-quality seismic data.