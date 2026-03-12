Azernews.Az

Global oil supply set to jump 2.4 million barrels a day in 2026, IEA says

12 March 2026 16:13 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
If OPEC+ countries maintain their current production agreement, global oil supply is expected to increase by 2.4 million barrels per day in 2026, with the growth roughly split between OPEC+ and non-OPEC+ producers, according to a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA), AzerNEWS reports. The report highlights that, due to economic uncertainties and high oil prices, projected global oil demand growth for 2026 has been revised down to...

