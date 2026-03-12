Pashinyan: Mentioning “Artsakh” in churches is call for war and threatens peace with Azerbaijan

12 March 2026 17:31 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that references to “Artsakh” during religious ceremonies in churches amount to calls for war and undermine the ongoing peace process with Azerbaijan.

As reported by AzerNEWS, according to Armenian media reports, Pashinyan made the remarks during a briefing with journalists. He emphasized that the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan has already ended, and therefore the so-called “Karabakh movement” no longer exists.

Pashinyan warned that mentioning the “Artsakh Republic” from any platform could lead to renewed conflict.

“Let’s say we all start referring to the ‘Artsakh Republic’ again, what does that mean? It means conflict. Every such statement is a call for war: today, tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, I don’t know when, but it is a call for war,” the Armenian prime minister said.

Earlier, on August 8, President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, President Donald Trump of the United States, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration following a meeting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders in Washington.

On the same day, during a trilateral meeting in Washington, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan initialed a draft agreement titled “Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.”

In addition, the two foreign ministers signed a joint appeal to the Chairperson-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) requesting the closure of the OSCE Minsk Group process, including the office of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office’s Personal Representative on the conflict and the High-Level Planning Group.