President of European Council António Costa: We highly value Azerbaijan’s invaluable assistance in the evacuation of EU citizens from Iran

11 March 2026 18:04 (UTC+04:00)

Stating that a very difficult geopolitical situation is currently unfolding in the region, Antonio Costa emphasized the European Union’s full solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan.

“I would like to express my sincere appreciation for the assistance that Azerbaijan has provided to European citizens to facilitate their safe repatriation from Iran,” António Costa, President of the European Council, said during a joint press statement with President Ilham Aliyev in Baku.

