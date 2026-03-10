Evacuation flight carrying Azerbaijani citizens from Muscat to Baku

10 March 2026 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Due to recent developments in the Middle East region, another evacuation flight is being carried out to bring Azerbaijani citizens back home. The flight is departing from Muscat, the capital of the Sultanate of Oman, and will transport Azerbaijani nationals currently in the region, including those in the United Arab Emirates.

As reported by AzerNEWS, according to the Press Service of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), the evacuation flight is operating on the Muscat–Baku route using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The plane is expected to land at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku within the next few hours.

Approximately 200 Azerbaijani citizens are planned to be safely returned to the country on this flight.

AZAL noted that, as the national air carrier, it is continuing to operate flights safely and in an organized manner in accordance with procedures established by relevant state authorities.