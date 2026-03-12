National Art Museum holds festive concert [PHOTOS]

12 March 2026 12:19 (UTC+04:00)

Students from the choreography department of the Republican Arts Gymnasium under the Azerbaijan National Conservatory have presented a concert program at the Azerbaijan National Art Museum, AzerNEWS reports.

The concert program was dedicated to the Wind Tuesday and National Theater Day.

Wind Tuesday is a celebration of the wind and the awakening of spring! Houses are aired, carpets are beaten, and pilaf, dried fruits, and halva are on the table. Spring colors and a fresh breeze bring the aromas of blossoming trees, a new breath of fresh air, and the hope of renewal.

The children captivated the audience with festive dances – from smooth and lyrical to dynamic and patriotic: "Bayram axşamı," "Şən oğlanlar," "Şələqoy," "Nəlbəki," "Bahar," "Dolayı," "Tello," "Novruzu," and "Şuşa." Every step, turn, and wave of the arms delighted the audience, bringing smiles to their faces, and the celebration concluded with the heartfelt choral composition "Aman Nənə."

Kosa and Bayaty added theatricality and color, immersing everyone in the spirit of Novruz.

The children's vibrant performances filled the hall with movement, music, smiles, joy, and warmth. The young performers filled the guests with a sea of ​​vital energy, and a truly festive atmosphere reigned in the hall.

