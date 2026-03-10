President of Finland makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev
On March 10, President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
Alexander Stubb expressed his country's support for Azerbaijan in connection with Iran's attack on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
The President of Azerbaijan expressed his gratitude for the phone call and the support shown.
During the phone conversation, President Ilham Aliyev and President Alexander Stubb fondly recalled their meetings and the discussions held during those meetings regarding the development of bilateral relations.
The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Finland exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!