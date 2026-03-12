Middle Corridor key to resilient global trade, Binali Yıldırım says

12 March 2026 22:40 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The Middle Corridor is becoming a crucial element for the resilience of the international trade system amid rising geopolitical tensions, said Binali Yıldırım, Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States.

As reported by AzerNEWS,speaking at the opening ceremony of the 13th Global Baku Forum, held under the theme “Bridging Divides in a Fragmented World,” Yıldırım emphasized the growing importance of alternative transport routes for global supply chains.

“Recent global developments have once again highlighted the importance of alternative routes,” he said. “The Russia‑Ukraine War has significantly affected traditional transportation corridors stretching across Eurasia.”

He also noted that tensions in the Middle East, including confrontations involving Iran, the United States and Israel, continue to create uncertainty in global energy markets and international trade.

According to Yıldırım, these developments demonstrate how vulnerable global supply chains can be in periods of geopolitical tension.

“In such a context, diversified and reliable transport corridors are of particular importance for regional and global economic stability,” he said. “The Middle Corridor is therefore not only an economic opportunity, but also a key element of the resilience of the international trade system.”

He added that the corridor offers faster and more diversified transport routes between Asia and Europe, while also strengthening economic cooperation among the countries located along the route.