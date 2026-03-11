Four injured after drones fall near Dubai airport

11 March 2026 11:54 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Dubai Media Office is reporting that four people have been injured after two drones fell in the vicinity of Dubai airport, AzerNEWS reports.

Explosions rock Tehran as Iran says US and Israeli forces have bombed nearly 10,000 civilian sites in the country, and killed more than 1,300 civilians since the war began 11 days ago.

Israeli forces bomb a building in central Beirut, causing extensive damage.

Hezbollah and the Israeli military trade fire as Iranian missiles set off sirens in Tel Aviv and central Israel overnight.

Iranian counterattacks continue, with Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the UAE reporting missile and drone interceptions in recent hours.

The US military says it has destroyed 16 inactive Iranian mine-laying vessels after President Donald Trump warned of grave consequences if oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz are disrupted.