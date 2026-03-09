“If you can tolerate $200 oil, keep playing this game,” Iran warns US and Israel

9 March 2026 12:11 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Iran has warned that escalating strikes on its energy infrastructure by the United States and Israel could trigger a dramatic surge in global oil prices, potentially pushing the price of crude beyond $200 per barrel, AzerNEWS reports.

According to statements of Ebrahim Zulfikari, spokesperson for the Hatem al-Anbiya Central Headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the warning was issued while commenting on recent attacks targeting Iranian infrastructure.

Speaking on Iranian state television, Zulfikari called on leaders of Islamic countries to urge Washington and Tel Aviv to refrain from what he described as “cowardly and inhumane actions”, warning that continued escalation could have severe consequences for global energy markets.

“Otherwise, similar steps will be taken in the region,” he said. “If you can tolerate the price of oil exceeding $200 per barrel, continue this game.”

The remarks come amid growing tensions following US and Israeli strikes targeting oil depots in and around Tehran, which Iranian officials say could lead to retaliation against energy infrastructure across the region.

In a separate statement cited by Iranian media, an Iranian official indicated that Tehran may revise its target selection strategy, suggesting that potential responses may no longer be limited to strictly military targets belonging to the United States and Israel.

According to the official, US-linked facilities could also be considered potential targets, a move reportedly prompted by recent statements from US and Israeli officials that Iranian authorities say directly threaten the country.

The warnings coincided with heightened volatility in energy markets. Oil prices surged sharply amid fears of supply disruptions, with Brent crude rising to around $119 per barrel, reflecting growing concerns that a wider regional conflict could impact major oil supply routes and infrastructure.